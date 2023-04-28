Three injured in Highway 417 crash

Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 417 on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just after 8:15 a.m. on the westbound highway at Parkdale Avenue.

Fire crews had to use specialized tools to safely extricate the driver of one of the vehicles. The extrication took about 10 minutes.

Paramedics said three patients were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash briefly backed up traffic on the highway during the morning commute.