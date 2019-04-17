

Here’s a look at the schedule changes across Ottawa for the Easter holiday weekend.

City of Ottawa Services:

Ottawa City Hall and all Client Service Centres will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The Provincial Offences Court will be closed on Friday and Monday

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Good Friday and Easter Monday. Friday's collection will be delayed until Saturday, and curbside pick-up will be delayed one-day all next week.

The Trail Road Landfill will be closed on Friday and Monday

Pools, arenas and fitness centres, including swimming and skating facilities, will operate on modified schedules

The Sexual Health Clinic will be closed on Friday and Monday

All municipal child-care centres will be closed on Friday and Monday

All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed on Friday, Sunday and Monday.

Transit Service

OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday.

OC Transpo will operate on a revised weekday schedule on Monday.

For more information, visit www.OCTranspo.com

Retail outlets

The Rideau Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre, Place d’Orléans, Carlingwood Shopping Centre and Tanger Outlets are closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

The ByWard Market will be open all weekend

LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed Friday and Sunday

Most grocery stores will be closed on Friday and Sunday.