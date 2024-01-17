Three heritage buildings on Kent and McLaren streets to be altered

Ottawa’s Built Heritage Committee has approved a plan to alter three heritage properties on Kent and MacLaren streets, including the historic Legion House, for a residential building in downtown Ottawa.

The project will facilitate the development of a 289-unit, 27-storey building within the Centertown Heritage Conservation District, the city of Ottawa said.

The five-story heritage building at Kent and Gilmour streets -- which is also known as Legion House – will be “dismantled and rebuilt on the same site,” the city said. The Legion House is the former headquarters of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Dominion Command.

It will be “integrated with the new building and the ground floor of Legion House would be used for institutional or community purposes,” once the construction is complete, added the city. According to the committee report, the Legion House will be reconstructed on the same footprint, with the south and east facades reconstructed using “existing material.”

Meanwhile, two existing heritage buildings on MacLaren Street would be integrated with the overall site design, according to the release.

The official plan and zoning amendments were approved by the city’s Planning and Housing Committee in November.

Full council will be asked to approve the plan on Jan. 24.

