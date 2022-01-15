Advertisement
Three drivers stopped going 61 km/h over the speed limit in Hwy. 174 construction zone
Published Saturday, January 15, 2022 6:52PM EST
An Ottawa Police truck is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.(Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Share:
Five motorists will be parked for 30 days after being stopped for stunt driving in a construction zone on Highway 174.
Ottawa Police traffic officers conducted a construction zone enforcement blitz on the east end highway Saturday, where construction is underway on the Light Rail Transit extension.
The speed limit in the construction zone is 80 km/h.
Police say three motorists were stopped going 141 km/h on Highway 174, while two drivers were observed going 133 km/h.
Each motorist was charged with stunt driving, which includes an automatic 30 day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for a week.