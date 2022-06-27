'Thousands' of tonnes of debris collected after May 21 storm
'Thousands' of tonnes of debris collected after May 21 storm
The City of Ottawa is shifting its response to the May 21 derecho storm after collecting “thousands of tonnes” of debris from around the city.
The storm that blew through Ottawa on the Victoria Day long weekend did tremendous damage to the city’s electrical grid and tree canopy. In a memo Monday, Public Works general manager Alain Gonthier said city workers have collected “an enormous amount” of debris in the aftermath.
“Thousands of tonnes of tree debris were hauled to six City yards while staff determine beneficial re-use for this organic material. In addition, over 400 tonnes of organic debris was brought to Trail Road for processing,” Gonthier wrote.
The city has struck a working group to determine how best to use the tree debris, including best ways to repurpose wood chips and larger wood pieces.
Citizens had until Friday to get their debris to the curb for special cleanup outside the normal collection process. Gonthier says final passes are ongoing.
The city’s public works department is now shifting to debris management, specialized forestry work, clean up and repair efforts in city parks, and tree replanting.
Gonthier said public works has identified 350 uprooted tree stumps that need to be removed, not including those in parks.
“Stump removal, particularly at this scale, is a complex task. A stump removal working group has been developed to determine tactics for the safe removal of these stumps, and how to promptly fill the holes left behind,” Gonthier said.
Stumps located on the side of the road will be prioritized before crews work on removing stumps in parks.
Gonthier said that 40 per cent of the 1,300 parks the city owns were affected by the storm. Cleanup work is ongoing and what remains requires specialized equipment. However, Gonthier notes that 98 per cent of parkland in the city is accessible and safe to use.
City staff are conducting a tree canopy loss assessment to determine how many trees were lost to the storm, but Gonthier described the loss as “significant.”
The assessment will determine the scale of replanting efforts, which are expected to begin this fall.
Residents who would like a City tree planted in the city-owned portion of their property can submit a request online through the city’s trees in trust program. Gonthier said the city has also extended the deadline for the schoolyard tree planting grant program to October.
Replanting in parks is set to begin in 2023.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
Trudeau announces new Russia sanctions after Zelenskyy address at G7 summit
Canada will add 74 more people and businesses in Russia and Belarus to its sanctions list, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday as he met other G7 leaders in Germany to discuss the threat to global security posed by the invasion of Ukraine.
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
No 'warnings or second chances' for illegal activity on Canada Day: Ottawa mayor
Ottawa's mayor is warning the city won't tolerate any illegal activity downtown during Canada Day festivities this year, as the city prepares for possible protests.
Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine
Scores of civilians were feared killed or wounded in a Russian missile strike Monday on a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk, Ukrainian officials said.
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
New double crater seen on the moon after mystery rocket impact
The moon has a new double crater after a rocket body collided with its surface on March 4.
New Omicron subvariant expected to become dominant COVID-19 strain in Ontario
A new subvariant of Omicron is expected to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario, health officials say.
Amtrak train hits truck, derails in Missouri, injuries reported
Several cars on an Amtrak train derailed in Mendon, Missouri, on Monday after hitting a dump truck at a crossing and there are early reports of injuries among the approximately 243 passengers on board, Amtrak said in a statement.
Atlantic
-
N.S. expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster doses, suggests waiting until fall to book appointments
Nova Scotia is expanding eligibility for second COVID-19 booster doses to include anyone aged 50 and over, however health officials are suggesting people wait to book appointments until the fall.
-
N.B. advocates plan rallies, fundraisers to support U.S. and Canadian abortion access organizations
After a weekend full of rallies and protests across North America, the outrage after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade hasn’t died down.
-
N.S. SPCA seeking donations to help five dogs found with rocks in their bellies
The Nova Scotia SPCA is asking for support from the community to help five dogs who are in desperate need of care. The SPCA says the dogs were recently rushed to urgent care after they were found starving and dehydrated.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
-
Ontario man uses Apple Airtags to track down stolen Range Rover
An Ontario man whose car was stolen from his driveway in midtown Toronto twice in three months is revealing how he tracked and located his second vehicle.
-
Ontario man in years-long battle with RBC for $8,000 after someone stole his PIN
An Ontario man says he’s been in a “helpless” years-long battle with the RBC, and is now in debt and on the hook for more than $8,000, after someone stole his debit card and guessed his PIN.
Montreal
-
Montreal police make arrest in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui
Montreal police have arrested their first suspect in the homicide of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui that happened almost a year-and-a-half ago.
-
Federal government signs $221-million agreement with Quebec for long-term care homes
The federal government has signed an agreement with Quebec to provide $221 million in funding for long-term care homes in the province to address 'gaps in infection control' and staffing issues highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Calls increase for more money as Montreal and rest of Quebec facing housing crunch
Montreal's mayor and a provincial opposition party leader are warning that the city's affordable housing shortage is going to get worse if more money isn't made available.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
-
Police now looking for a Hamilton man after fatal Manitoulin shooting
OPP say an arrest warrant has been issued for a 20-year old Hamilton man after a man was shot late Friday night on Manitoulin Island and later died from his injuries.
-
Cost of library/art gallery project in Sudbury rises to $98.5M
A report headed to city council in Greater Sudbury this week says the estimated cost to build Junction East -- a new art gallery and library downtown -- now sits at $98.5 million.
London
-
Jaxx is back: Owner recovers dog stolen during vehicle theft
A dog at the center of a search after the vehicle he was in was stolen, has finally been found and reunited with his owners.
-
Four teens facing charges after London police officer assaulted
Four London teenagers are facing charges Monday for their alleged involvement after a police officer was assaulted and knives and drugs were seized over the weekend, according to police.
-
Charges laid after alleged ride-share sexual assault
A sexual assault over the weekend has led to charges, according to police.
Winnipeg
-
Health Sciences Centre ER desperate for staff, paramedics to fill gaps
Paramedics will be supplementing emergency department staffing at Manitoba’s largest hospital, a direct result of an ongoing nursing shortage.
-
Long-standing auto shop in the Exchange District getting set to close its doors
J.W. McDonald Auto Service has had a few names over the years but it has always been able to provide vehicle service to Winnipeggers. But now, the Exchange District staple is gearing down and set to close its doors for good.
-
TappCar shutting down in Winnipeg, exploring female-only ride-share service
A Canadian ride-share service marketed as a discounted, regional alternative to Uber has shut down, with management pointing to the pandemic and soaring fuel prices as factors in its demise.
Kitchener
-
Evidence of gunshot found in Kitchener neighbourhood
Evidence of gunfire has been found in the area of Avalon Place in Kitchener.
-
Man killed after being struck by dump truck near Drumbo, Ont.
A 26-year-old man from Erin, Ont. has died after being struck by a dump truck near Drumbo, Ont.
-
Former Toronto Raptor signs with Guelph Nighthawks
The Guelph Nighthawks have signed former Toronto Raptor Lucas ‘Bebê’ Nogueira as an international designated player.
Calgary
-
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
-
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
-
Calgary Stampede selects David Spence as celebrity judge for 2022 parade
The Calgary Stampede announced on Monday that retired CTV News meteorologist David Spence will be serving as the celebrity judge for the 2022 Stampede Parade.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon storm 'overwhelmed' treatment plant
Saskatoon's wastewater treatment plant struggled to keep up during the June 20 rainstorm that battered the city.
-
'At critical capacity': Saskatoon SPCA copes with influx of cats
The Saskatoon SPCA says the pressure is mounting at the shelter following an influx of cats.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19: Viral levels in wastewater lowest since January
The signs of COVID-19 are at their lowest levels in Saskatoon's wastewater since January.
Edmonton
-
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
-
73 towns, villages, counties, unions call on UCP to stop provincial police effort
A public demand that Alberta stick with the RCMP has been signed by 32 towns, 22 villages, seven organizations, six counties, three summer villages, two other municipalities and The City of Wetaskiwin.
-
Sherwood Park massage therapist facing 13 additional sex charges
A Sherwood Park masseuse who was charged earlier this year after a girl reported being sexually assaulted during a massage appointment is facing additional charges after 13 more victims came forward.
Vancouver
-
Animal activists plead not guilty as jury trial begins on mischief, break-and-enter charges
Three people accused of mischief and break-and-enter in relation to an Abbotsford hog farm pleaded not guilty to all charges at the start of their jury trial on Monday.
-
911 calls expected to spike during B.C.'s first summer without COVID-19 restrictions
The agency that oversees the majority of British Columbia’s 911 calls is anticipating one of the busiest summers on record for emergency services and first responders.
-
Vancouver mansion with 'award-winning basement,' multiple waterfalls and $96K annual property tax for sale
A buyer able to afford a multimillion-dollar purchase and an annual property tax of about $96,000 could find themselves the new owner of a mansion for sale in Vancouver.
Regina
-
'A long and gruelling process': Child hit by impaired driver facing severe injuries, rehabilitation
A seven-year-old Regina boy is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at a bus stop in Regina on June 21, according to an online fundraiser.
-
Sask. NDP elects Carla Beck as first female leader of party
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party has elected Carla Beck as its new leader.
-
Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle: Regina police
A 28-year-old man on a bicycle was seriously injured Sunday evening after being hit by a pickup truck near the intersection of Garnet St. and Dewdney Ave., the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.