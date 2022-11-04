Thousands of Ottawa kids shift to virtual learning as CUPE strike shuts down schools

Megan James (right) was one of hundreds of parents to join CUPE staff on the picket lines in Ottawa on Friday. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) Megan James (right) was one of hundreds of parents to join CUPE staff on the picket lines in Ottawa on Friday. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina