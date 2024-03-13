Thousands of dollars missing from Almonte, Ont. ATM machine, OPP investigating

The Ontario Provincial Police in Almonte, Ont. is investigating after thousands of dollars went missing from an ATM machine Sunday morning.

Police say they received a call at around 3:30 a.m. reporting that a bank machine on Ottawa Street has been tampered with.

Anyone who may have seen a suspicious activity in the area early Sunday morning, or who has information about the incident is asked to call the Lanark OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.