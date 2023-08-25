This was Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera in the first six months of 2023
One of Ottawa's newest photo radar cameras caught thousands of drivers speeding in the first six months of the year.
Statistics show the photo radar camera on Fisher Avenue, between Deer Park Road and Kintyre Private, issued 11,072 speeding tickets in the January to June period. According to the city of Ottawa's open data, the camera issued 2,358 tickets in March, 2,212 tickets in April and 2,237 tickets in May.
Ottawa's 20 automated speed enforcement cameras issued a total of 63,440 tickets in the January to June period. The city has plans to install another 20 cameras this year, bringing the total to 40 by the end of 2023.
The automated speed enforcement camera on Fisher Avenue, near St. Pius X High School, first turned on last October.
The photo radar camera on St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue, issued 8,190 speeding tickets in the first six months of the year. The camera, near Queen Elizabeth Public School, issued 22,914 tickets in its first eight months of operation between April and December 2022.
The third-busiest spot for speeders was the photo radar camera on Alta Vista Drive, between Ayers Avenue and Ridgemont Avenue. The camera nabbed 5,341 speeders between January and June.
The city of Ottawa launched the Automated Speed Enforcement Camera program in July 2020, with cameras initially installed in eight school zones. All revenue generated from the program supports Ottawa's Road Safety Action Plan, which focuses on making roads safer for all users.
Here is a look at the tickets issued by each automated speed enforcement camera between January and June 2023, according to the city of Ottawa's open data.
- Fisher Avenue between Deer Park Road and Kintyre Private – 11,072 tickets
- St. Laurent Boulevard between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue – 8,190 tickets
- Alta Vista Drive between Ayers Avenue and Ridgemont Avenue – 5,341 tickets
- Kanata Avenue between Goulbourn Forced Road and Walden Drive – 4,650 tickets
- Ogilvie Road between Appleford Street and Elmlea Gate – 4,520 tickets
- Woodroffe Avenue between Georgina Drive and Hwy. 417 – 3,646 tickets (April to June)
- Bayshore Drive near 50 Bayshore Drive – 3,580 tickets
- Smyth Road between Haig Drive and Edgecomb Street – 3,230 tickets
- Abbott Street East between Moss Hill Trail and Shea Road – 3,032 tickets
- Katimavik Road between Castlefrank Road and McGibbon Drive – 2,635 tickets
- Greenbank Road between Harrison Street and Banner Road – 2,234 tickets
- Bearbrook Road between Centrepark Drive and Innes Road – 2,200 tickets
- Abbeyhill Drive between Aldburn Place and Sherwood Street – 2,011 tickets
- Innes Road between Provence Avenue and Trim Road – 1,494 tickets
- Meadowlands Drive West between Winthrow Avenue and Thatcher Street – 1,391 tickets
- Longfields Drive between Highbury Park Drive and Via Verona Avenue – 1,283 tickets
- Tenth Line Road between Amiens Street and Des Epinettes Avenue – 1,268 tickets
- Watters Drive between Charlemagne Boulevard and Roberval Avenue – 1,197 tickets
- Crestway Drive between Oldfield Street and Cresthaven Drive – 342 tickets (June only)
- Bridgestone Drive between Sunnybrooke Drive and Granite Court – 124 tickets (June only)
The city of Ottawa's website says automated speed enforcement cameras are now set up in the following locations
- Cedarview Road between Fallowfield Road and 217 metres south of Fallowfield Road
- Chapman Mills Drive between Beatrice Drive and Meadgate
- Greenbank Road between Jockvale Road and Half Moon Bay
- Stittsville Main Street between Bandelier Way and Hazeldean Road
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 25-27
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mugshot released after Donald Trump surrenders on Georgia 2020 election charges
The mugshot of former U.S. president Donald Trump has been released after he surrendered himself to authorities in Georgia on charges alleging he acted in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.
Donald Trump booked at Atlanta jail on election charges, mugshot released
Former U.S. President Donald Trump surrendered Thursday on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a brisk 20-minute booking that yielded a historic first: a mug shot of a U.S. ex-president.
Grab a tissue while you can: Kleenex tissues to be discontinued in Canada
Kimberly-Clark is discontinuing its consumer facial tissue business in Canada, citing 'unique complexities.'
B.C. lifting final wildfire-related travel restriction
A ban on booking vacation accommodations in West Kelowna will be rescinded at midnight, officially ending an emergency order issued by the B.C. government restricting travel to wildfire-ravaged areas.
'The environment is unsafe': B.C. firefighting crews pulled from North Shuswap amid ongoing tensions
Firefighting crews were pulled from B.C.'s North Shuswap late Wednesday as community tensions escalated into a confrontation with RCMP officers manning a roadblock into an evacuation zone.
U.S. intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin's plane
A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment has found that the plane crash presumed to have killed Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was intentionally caused by an explosion, according to U.S. and Western officials.
These are the most popular dog and cat breeds in Canada
A new report says the non-designer mixed breed is the most popular dog breed in Canada, while the most popular cat breed is the domestic shorthair.
Evacuees returning home in Kelowna, B.C., as remaining orders downgraded to alerts
All evacuation orders for properties in Kelowna, B.C., have been downgraded to alerts, officials announced Thursday afternoon.
'Important' 48 hours ahead for crews battling fire near Yellowknife
The next two days will be critical in the fight against a wildfire on the outskirts of Yellowknife, officials said in an update Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia launches advertisement campaign warning people to prepare for hurricanes
The Nova Scotia government is launching an advertising campaign urging residents to prepare for hurricane season.
-
Lunenburg County man charged with second-degree murder arrested after search
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man charged with second-degree murder is in custody after a provincewide warrant was issued for his arrest Thursday morning.
-
Heavy rain a risk for parts of the Maritimes this weekend
The last weekend of August is going to be a soggy one in the Maritimes.
Toronto
-
Man dead, woman seriously injured in west-end Toronto shooting
A man is dead and a woman sustained serious injuries following a shooting in the city’s west end, Toronto paramedics say.
-
'Terrorized to death': Animal advocates call for ban on dog hunting enclosures in Ontario
An animal advocacy group is calling for dog hunting enclosures to be banned in Ontario, arguing that an investigation found hunters allegedly participating in 'cruel' practices.
-
International student in Toronto speaks out on 'nasty' housing conditions
A Toronto-based international student is speaking out about the crowded and uncomfortable living conditions he’s been enduring for months in a Scarborough bungalow. A situation, now part of a city investigation.
Montreal
-
International student forced to leave Montreal school because of Bill 96
A 16-year-old student is getting kicked out of her school, not because of anything she did wrong, but because of Quebec's language law, Bill 96.
-
'Just horrible': Montreal woman accused of illegally breeding cats, dogs, in unsanitary conditions
A woman in Montreal’s east end is accused of breeding cats and dogs in her apartment under appalling conditions. Animal rights activists and her landlord are denouncing how the animals were treated.
-
Fire erupts at apartment building in Chateauguay, Que.
A major fire has broken out in the apartment building in Chateauguay, on Montreal's South Shore. The building at 39 Saint-Hubert St. has been evacuated.
Northern Ontario
-
3rd fatal ATV crash in the northeast kills another child
A 10-year-old girl from Barrie was killed after an ATV crash in northern Ontario, police say. She is the third child to die in the last month as a result of an ATV collision in the region.
-
Doctor had the right to drop Sault-area patient because of mom’s behaviour, board rules
A Sault-area specialist had the right to refuse to take on a patient because of the abusive behaviour of the patient’s mother, an appeals tribunal has ruled.
-
Abandoned properties could ease northern Ont. housing crisis
As the province comes under scrutiny for its handling of Ontario’s housing crisis, a small northern town says it has been sitting on a solution to its housing shortage for years.
London
-
Ball Python found on Bruce County trail
Hikers on the Biener Trail had a surprising encounter Thursday when they found a Ball Python snake.
-
'Unprecedented' flooding kills one and floods basements in Glencoe, Ont.
One person has died after a transport truck fell through the road north of Glencoe as a result of Wednesday night’s storm, according to OPP.
-
Police release suspect descriptions involved in violent Owen Sound assault
On August 17, a 44-year-old business owner was assaulted by three males. Owen Sound police have released photos and suspect descriptions of those involved.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged following fatal hit-and-run on Highway 59: Manitoba RCMP
A 66-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 75-year-old man on Highway 59 this spring.
-
Former Clarion Hotel now being used as medical boarding home
What was once the Clarion Hotel near Polo Park is being transformed into a home away from home for Nunavut residents seeking health care in Winnipeg.
-
The vintage Barbies being curated at the Manitoba Museum
The Manitoba Museum is cataloguing some vintage items that are suddenly becoming hot this summer.
Kitchener
-
Sloka testifies to allegations of inappropriate breast and skin exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients has now individually addressed 49 of the 50 allegations made against him.
-
'We need help': Veterans club in Cambridge targeted by vandals three times since June
A veterans club in Cambridge is dealing with a string of vandalism to their air conditioning units.
-
Kitchener’s new plan to bring bigger entertainers to the city
Kitchener is hoping to bring bigger and better entertainers to the city by taking a more aggressive leadership role at four of its live venues.
Calgary
-
Forest Lawn encampment cleared, but bigger problems suggest fix only temporary
A large homeless encampment causing concern among Forest Lawn residents and business owners has been taken down.
-
Calgary police investigate daytime shooting at gas station
Calgary police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting.
-
Former Calgary couples' retirement dreams dashed after losing Shuswap home in wildfire
Julie and Kevin Matiowsky's home on the shore of Shuswap Lake is among thousands gutted by fast-moving wildfires in B.C. that have torn through the region in recent days.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Police to investigate 'disruptive subgroup' of people unable to be served by existing social services
The Board of Police Commissioners is asking the Saskatoon Police Service to learn more about a group of people unable to be served by existing social services.
-
New Sask. policies raise concerns for STI transmission, trans youth safety
The head of a Saskatoon-based sexual health clinic worries Saskatchewan's new approach to sex education in schools and gender-diverse students could fuel a rise in STI transmission and increased risks for trans youth.
-
Sask. lawyer says province's new school pronoun rules lie in murky legal realm
A Saskatoon lawyer says it's unclear if there is any legal standing to repeal Saskatchewan's newly announced education policies.
Edmonton
-
New southwest Edmonton 'super express' bus route starts in September
Tens of thousands of people living in southwest Edmonton will soon have a quicker public transit option to the city's core.
-
'Important' 48 hours ahead for crews battling fire near Yellowknife
The next two days will be critical in the fight against a wildfire on the outskirts of Yellowknife, officials said in an update Thursday.
-
Police chase of SUV on Edmonton’s northside ends in arrest, charges
Edmonton police arrested and charged a man with numerous criminal offences following a vehicle chase Wednesday night on the city's northside.
Vancouver
-
First Nations 'shutting down' access to popular B.C. park until Sept. 30
Two B.C. First Nations say they are "shutting down the public access" to a popular provincial park on their traditional territories, and won't be reopening the area for more than a month.
-
B.C. lifting final wildfire-related travel restriction
A ban on booking vacation accommodations in West Kelowna will be rescinded at midnight, officially ending an emergency order issued by the B.C. government restricting travel to wildfire-ravaged areas.
-
Evacuees returning home in Kelowna, B.C., as remaining orders downgraded to alerts
All evacuation orders for properties in Kelowna, B.C., have been downgraded to alerts, officials announced Thursday afternoon.
Regina
-
Regina sexual assault centre blocked from delivering prevention message to classrooms
The director of a Regina non-profit that works to prevent sexual assault says the organization is now effectively barred from delivering its programming in schools.
-
17-year-old Sask. boy killed in single-vehicle rollover
A 17-year-old boy from Francis, Sask. was killed in a single-vehicle rollover near Cedoux, Sask., an RCMP news release said.
-
Regina police see surge in fentanyl seizures
Regina police may be on pace for a record year when it comes to fentanyl seizures.