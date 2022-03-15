'This is a crisis:' Growing shortage of doctors in Prince Edward County

Dr. Anne Nancekievill has been leading the charge to attract new doctors to Prince Edward County. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa) Dr. Anne Nancekievill has been leading the charge to attract new doctors to Prince Edward County. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks, during his address to Parliament. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater with a Ukrainian flag off to one side in his frame, Zelensky implored members of the House of Commons and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky receives a standing ovation as he appears via videoconference to make an address to Parliament, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canada hits more Russians with sanctions over Ukraine invasion

Ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Parliament, Canada announced it is imposing sanctions on 15 more individuals who the federal government says have 'enabled and supported President Putin's choice to invade a peaceful and sovereign country.'

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina