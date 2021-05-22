OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 78 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more people have died.

The new cases bring Ottawa's pandemic totals to 26,503 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 547 resident deaths.

OPH also reported 112 newly resolved cases on Saturday, keeping the number of active cases below 1,000.

Across the province, health officials reported 1,794 new infections, along with 2,520 newly resolved cases and 20 more deaths linked to COVID-19. Public Health Ontario added 87 new infections to its total count for Ottawa. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the respective health agencies pull data for their daily reports at different times of the day.

Outdoor amenities, such as golf courses and tennis courts, have reopened across the province as Ontario begins its reopening plan.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 13 to 19): 57.7 (Down from 58.3)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (May 12 to 20): 5.5 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.86

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 21:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 466,929

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 36,474

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 483,190

As of Friday, 55 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reporting 58 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Saturday, up from 54 people on Friday.

There are 14 people in intensive care units, down from 16.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 1

10-19: 2 (1 in ICU)

20-29: 3

30-39: 2

40-49: 6 (3 in ICU)

50-59: 10 (3 in ICU)

60-69: 8 (4 in ICU)

70-79: 13 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 13 (1 in ICU)

90+: 1

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is below 1,000.

There are 935 active cases in Ottawa on Saturday.

112 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 25,021.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 5,172 (+37)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 216 (+35)

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 14

Total B.1.617 (India variant): 3

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 6.087 (+37)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 51 (+4)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 6 new cases (2,137 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 9 new cases (3,377 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 18 new cases (5,964 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 10 new cases (4,021 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 10 new cases (3,490 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 10 new cases (3,202 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 7 new cases (1,891 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 5 new cases (1,065 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 3 new cases (841 total cases)

90+ years old: 0 new cases (512 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 869 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on May 20 and 1,959 lab tests were performed in Ottawa.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 21 hours.

The next update from the COVID-19 testing task force is due Monday.

34,576 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Friday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 12 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 3 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: 3 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 6 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 4 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 22 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The active community outbreaks are:

Workplace – Health: One outbreak

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Workplace – Retail: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services (April 28) Little Acorn Early Learning (May 8) Vanier Cooperative Childcare (May 12) Service A L'Enfrance Aldain St-Anne (May 13) Grandir Ensemble – Licensed Home Daycare (May 14)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter A-14541 (April 25) Shelter A-14574 (April 25) Montfort Hospital - 4CR - (April 26) Montfort Hospital - 3C - (April 27) Montfort Hospital - single unit: 4A - (April 27) Montfort Hospital - 5C (May 3) Shelter A-15657 (May 3) Group Home A-15690 (May 4) Queensway Carleton Hospital – C3 (May 5) Villa Marconi (May 10) The Ottawa Hospital Riverside Campus - Dialysis Unit (May 10) Rooming House (A-16432) (May 11) The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - Single Unit 5E (May 15) Elmsmere Villa Retirement Home (May 17) Centre D'Accueil Champlain (May 19)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in patients and/or staff in a hospital setting with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.