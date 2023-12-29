Things to do in Ottawa over the New Year's Eve weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa over the New Year's weekend.
Free OC Transpo service
The city of Ottawa and OC Transpo celebrate the New Year with free service on New Year's Eve.
Ride OC Transpo buses, the O-Train and Para Transpo buses after 6 p.m. on Sunday. O-Train service continues until 2 a.m.
Hogman-eh!
The Scottish Society of Ottawa hosts Hogman-eh! on New Year's Eve.
The New Year's Eve party runs from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Lansdowne Park. Performers include Ally the Piper, the Mudmen, MacIsaac and MacKenzie, the RCMP Pipes, Drums and Dancers and Anna Ludlow.
For tickets and information, visit https://ottscot.ca/new-events-3/new-years-eve-ottawa-2024-hogman-eh.
New Year's Eve celebrations in the Ottawa-Gatineau area.
Visit the links for information on New Year's Eve celebrations.
- Casino Lac-Leamy in Gatineau
- New Year's Eve Celebration at Brookstreet Hotel
- New Year's Eve Comedy Night at the Shenkman Arts Centre
- Light Up the Night New Year's Eve Party at Rideau-Carleton Casino
- A Black and White 'Formal Affair' at Sheraton Ottawa Hotel
- New Year's Eve at the Mayfair Theatre
Ottawa Senators
Ring in the New Year with the Ottawa Senators.
The Senators host the New Jersey Devils Friday night at 7 p.m.
The Senators host the Buffalo Sabres Sunday evening at Canadian Tire Centre. Game time is 6 p.m.
For tickets and information, visit the Ottawa Senators website.
Ottawa 67's
The Ottawa 67's host the Kingston Frontenacs on Saturday at TD Place. Game time is 3 p.m.
On Monday, the 67's travel to Kingston to play the Frontenacs at the Leon's Centre.
For tickets to 67's games, visit the Ottawa 67's website.
Ottawa PWHL
Ottawa’s professional women’s hockey team will play their historic first game at the Arena at TD Place on Tuesday
Ottawa hosts Montreal at 7 p.m. The game is sold out.
For more information and tickets, visit Ottawa.thepwhl.com.
Ain't Too Proud
Broadway Across Canada presents Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations at the National Arts Centre.
See the smash-hit Broadway musical on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
For tickets and information, visit the NAC website.
Bell Capital Cup
The 23rd annual Bell Capital Cup continues until Monday at arenas across Ottawa.
For schedules and information, visit https://www.bellcapitalcup.ca/.
Museums
Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau are open over the holidays. Visit each museum's website for the schedule.
- Canadian Museum of Nature (The museum is closed on New Year's Day)
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum (The museum is open daily until Jan. 7.)
- Canada Science and Technology Museum (The museum is open all weekend)
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum (The museum is open Thursday to Monday)
- Canadian War Museum (The museum is closed on New Year's Day)
- Canadian Museum of History (The museum is closed on New Year's Day)
- National Gallery of Canada (The National Gallery is open on New Year's Day)
- Ottawa Art Gallery (The museum is closed on Mondays, including New Year's Day)
Skating
You can skate for free on Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks, weather permitting.
Here is a list of locations in Ottawa. For more information, visit the city of Ottawa's website.
- Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall
- Lansdowne Park skating court
- Ben Franklin Place skating rink
- Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury)
Skaters on the Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Downhill skiing
There are several ski resorts near Ottawa. Visit each hill's website for ski conditions.
- Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que.
- Ski Vorlage in Wakefield, Que.
- Sommet Edelweiss in Wakefield, Que.
- Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que.
- Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont.
- Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont.
- Mont Ste-Marie in Lac-Sainte-Marie, Que.
Parliament of Canada Tours
Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the West Block this winter.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/. There will be no guided tours available on New Year's Day.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience
Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.
The experience will be closed on New Year's Day.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Magic of Lights
Enjoy a drive-thru holiday lights experience at Wesley Clover Parks this holiday season.
Magic of Lights features your favourite holiday scenes and characters using the latest LED technology and digital animations.
Magic of Lights continues until Jan. 7.
For more information and tickets, visit https://magicoflights.com/events/ottawa/.
Winter Lights Across Canada
Thousands of lights are on display in downtown Ottawa and Gatineau this holiday season as part of the Pathway of Lights.
As part of the Winter Lights Across Canada program, several sites will be lit up for the holidays, including the National War Memorial, Confederation Park, Jacques-Cartier Park, Portage Park and the Supreme Court of Canada.
The Pathway of Lights continues until Jan. 7. For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/winter-lights.html.
Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm
Celebrate Christmas at the Farm at Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm.
The Holiday Stroll is open Wednesdays to Saturdays until Dec. 30.
For more information, visit https://stanleysfarm.com/christmas-at-the-farm/.
Alight at Night
Over one million lights light up the heritage buildings, trees and fences at Upper Canada Village until Jan. 6.
Alight at Night brings Christmas magic to the historic village in Morrisburg.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.uppercanadavillage.com/event/alight-at-night/.
