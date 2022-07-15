‘There’s been tears:’ Ottawa woman stranded for days in London, U.K.
‘There’s been tears:’ Ottawa woman stranded for days in London, U.K.
An Ottawa woman travelling to Stockholm with her family has been stranded in London, U.K. for several days, caught up in the massive struggles plaguing the airline industry.
Monika Knowles and her family were supposed to arrive in Stockholm early Wednesday morning to visit her sister. Instead, she won’t arrive until Sunday at noon.
“It’s a series of unfortunate events,” Knowles told CTV News from her hotel room in London.
Knowles, her husband, their son and nieces left Ottawa on Tuesday. They were supposed to fly from Toronto to Stockholm, but that flight was cancelled because Scandinavian Airlines pilots are on strike.
They were booked on an Air Canada flight connecting through London. But that flight left more than three hours late, so they missed their connection.
When they arrived in London, Heathrow Airport had instituted a cap of 100,000 departing passengers a day.
As a result, the party was split up into two groups of three. Knowles’s husband and two of the children are flying to Stockholm on Friday, arriving at midnight. But Knowles and the other two kids are flying on Sunday.
“There's been tears, I’m not going to lie,” Knowles said. “More from frustration. Luckily, we’re in London, we can get around, we can do something. But it definitely cuts our whole trip short.”
The point of the trip, which had been planned since 2020, was to visit her sister and spend some time in Sweden.
Knowles said the airline has been doing everything they can to help find solutions. She was even looking at taking the 26-hour train ride to Stockholm, but determined it wouldn’t get them there much sooner.
The family has been getting the chance to tour London and see the sights.
“You kind of just have to go with the flow and make the best out of the whole situation,” she said.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 15-17
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer tells story in public for first time at inquiry
The spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting began telling her story in public for the first time before an inquiry Friday.
Cost of dairy to rise again across Canada, but relief could be on the way: expert
The cost of dairy is set to rise again across Canada, but one food policy expert says there may be relief on the horizon if other food prices stabilize before the end of the year.
'Simply no way for me to cut back anymore': Canadians reveal how BoC's interest rate hike affects them
While some Canadians are left axing plans for home improvements and decreasing grocery budgets, others, including those hoping to enter the housing market amid now-falling prices, see the recent interest rate hike as a 'positive' opportunity.
Ministers called to testify over Canada's decision to allow export of Russian pipeline turbines
MPs are launching a full study and will be calling for key ministers and international officials to testify on the federal government's contentious decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russia-Germany natural gas pipeline.
Refugee family claims Canadian tax dollars are being wasted on overpriced temporary home
A refugee family who has been stuck in a Canadian hotel for nearly 11 months after fleeing from Afghanistan says a temporary house they were being offered to live in was overpriced and a waste of taxpayer dollars.
Ottawa announces influenza vaccine agreement with GlaxoSmithKline
The federal government has signed a new deal with GlaxoSmithKline for influenza vaccines.
MPs to meet today to consider possible study of Rogers outage
Parliamentarians will meet today to decide whether to advance a study on the recent Rogers outage that saw millions of customers lose internet and wireless services a week ago.
WATCH LIVE | B.C. homicide investigators to provide update on fatal shooting of Ripudaman Singh Malik
Homicide investigators are set to provide an update on the fatal shooting of the man who stood trial for the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history.
Deadline for Rogers, Shaw, Quebecor to reach definitive agreement on Freedom sale
Today is the deadline for Rogers Communications Inc., Shaw Communications Inc. and Quebecor Inc. to reach a definitive agreement on the sale of wireless carrier Freedom Mobile.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer tells story in public for first time at inquiry
The spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting began telling her story in public for the first time before an inquiry Friday.
-
HMCS Halifax and Montréal return from European NATO mission
Two Canadian navy ships returned to their homeport of Halifax Friday morning after deploying to central and eastern European waters as part of NATO’s Operation Reassurance.
-
N.S. senior struck and killed crossing highway to assist another driver
A 76-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a highway to help another driver who had just hit a deer.
Toronto
-
Someone in Ontario is about to miss out on a $100,000 Lotto 6/49 pay day
Did you buy a lottery ticket in Ontario last year? If so, you might want to check your pockets and rummage through your sofa cushions because a winning Lotto 6/49 Encore ticket worth $100,000 is about to expire.
-
Body of man missing for seven months found at Toronto beach, mother says
The body of a missing Toronto man has been found at a west end beach more than seven months after he disappeared, according to his mother.
-
COVID outbreaks more than doubled in Ontario LTC homes since last weekly report
Public Health Ontario says COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes more than doubled during the first week of July.
Montreal
-
Quebec judicial council examining complaint against judge who gave conditional discharge for sexual assault
Quebec's judicial council has begun examining a complaint against Judge Matthieu Poliquin, the young judge who granted a conditional discharge to engineer Simon Houle last June after he pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault and voyeurism for his actions in 2019.
-
Baby born near Highway 15 in Mirabel with help from first-responders
A Quebec family was forced to take a detour when their baby decided it was time to make his debut.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, though fewer people in ICU
Quebec's COVID-19 hospitalizations rose again on Friday, but there was a also slight increase in ICU vacancy.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay 2SLGBTQ youth hub postponing drag show after threats
OutLoud North Bay in Northern Ontario has postponed its youth drag show due to safety concerns after staff and youth were subjected to harassment and threats about the event.
-
Refugee family claims Canadian tax dollars are being wasted on overpriced temporary home
A refugee family who has been stuck in a Canadian hotel for nearly 11 months after fleeing from Afghanistan says a temporary house they were being offered to live in was overpriced and a waste of taxpayer dollars.
-
Ivana Trump, an ex-wife of former U.S. President Trump, dies at 73
Ivana Trump, a longtime businessperson and an ex-wife of Donald Trump, has died in her home in New York City, the former President posted on Truth Social.
London
-
Transport truck collides with railway bridge, travel delayed for VIA Rail passengers
A transport truck driver has been charged after crashing into the CN Railway Bridge in Strathroy, Ont.
-
Police release photos in Lambeth robbery investigation
London police have released photos and are asking for the public’s help after an armed robbery in Lambeth.
-
One dead after pair of motorcycle crashes on Hwy 403 near Brantford
Police shut down a 17 km stretch of Highway 403 eastbound between Brantford and Ancaster Friday as officers investigated a pair of collisions involving motorcycles.
Winnipeg
-
Monkeypox will likely make its way to Manitoba: virologist
As the number of monkeypox cases in Canada reaches 500, one virologist is saying that the rare disease will likely make its way to Manitoba.
-
Edged weapon used in North End assault: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police officers are investigating an assault with an edged weapon in the city’s North End on Thursday.
-
Manitoba wildfire prompting air quality advisory
Parts of Manitoba are under an air quality advisory due to wildfires in the area.
Kitchener
-
One dead after pair of motorcycle crashes on Hwy 403 near Brantford
Police shut down a 17 km stretch of Highway 403 eastbound between Brantford and Ancaster Friday as officers investigated a pair of collisions involving motorcycles.
-
Grand River Transit opens massive facility in Waterloo
Grand River Transit’s new $118.8 million maintenance facility is officially open in Waterloo.
-
Kitchener woman says family doctor sent her to ER rather than see her in-person
A Kitchener woman said she is disappointed her family doctor wouldn’t see her in-person and instead told her to go the emergency room.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede eyes attendance record ahead of final weekend
Friday marks the eighth day of this year's edition of The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, and the event's all-time annual attendance record is within reach.
-
Hundreds of dollars in carbon tax rebates delivered to Albertans on Friday
Some Albertans woke up Friday to hundreds of extra dollars in their bank accounts.
-
Horse euthanized following Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race injury
A chuckwagon racing horse was euthanized Thursday night after suffering a serious injury during the Calgary Stampede.
Saskatoon
-
NEW
NEW | Province confirms second case of monkeypox in Sask. resident
A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Saskatchewan, a news release from the province said.
-
'He had a purpose': Sask. First Nation says goodbye to Frank Young
The first of two wakes planned for a Saskatchewan boy found dead after an 81-day search was held Wednesday night.
-
Sask. to extend Moderna COVID-19 vaccine availability for children under 5
Saskatchewan is working to extend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine availability to children six months to five-years-old, in light of Health Canada's approval on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Hundreds of dollars in carbon tax rebates delivered to Albertans on Friday
Some Albertans woke up Friday to hundreds of extra dollars in their bank accounts.
-
Northern Alta. man charged with causing indignity to dead woman's body: RCMP
A man has been charged with committing an indignity to a 21-year-old Alberta woman's body, but Mounties say her death is not suspicious.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Hot weather spills into the weekend
Sunny and hot for the Edmonton region and the rest of central Alberta today.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. court upholds public health-care principles, striking down appeal
A Vancouver surgeon and businessman has lost his appeal of a landmark court case that threatened the foundations of the Canadian health-care system.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | B.C. homicide investigators to provide update on fatal shooting of Ripudaman Singh Malik
Homicide investigators are set to provide an update on the fatal shooting of the man who stood trial for the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history.
-
1 person unaccounted for after East Vancouver rooftop parking lot collapse: fire officials
One person remains unaccounted for after a rooftop parking lot collapsed in East Vancouver Thursday.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW | Province confirms second case of monkeypox in Sask. resident
A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Saskatchewan, a news release from the province said.
-
'Symbol of civic pride': 'I Love Regina' sign no longer in front of city hall
A symbol that instilled civic pride among Regina residents has been removed from outside of city hall.
-
New summer record set for electricity demand: SaskPower
With much of Saskatchewan currently experiencing temperatures well into the 30’s during the day, SaskPower said a new summer record was set for electricity demand on Wednesday.