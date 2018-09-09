

CTV Ottawa





$1.1 million was raised Sunday at an annual cycling event helping to move research forward at the Ottawa Hospital.

“The Ride” featured around 600 cyclists participating in a 50km or 117km route.

Marcel Neron and his team rode in memory of his son Alex who passed away from cancer in January.

“In Alex’s case he was able to have three different clinical trials so if it wouldn’t have been for this kind of fundraiser, he might not have had that chance,” said Neron.

“The research that’s happening today at the OHRI is going to lead to new therapies, new cures for diseases we’re all at risk for,” said Dr. Curtis Cooper.

Ottawa Hospital Foundation President and CEO Tim Kluke added “a great research enterprise also helps us recruit great physicians from around the world who want to come to Ottawa and practice medicine here which benefits the entire community.”