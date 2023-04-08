The melt is on in Ottawa, but another cold night awaits

People enjoy a sunny Saturday in the ByWard Market. April 8, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa) People enjoy a sunny Saturday in the ByWard Market. April 8, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Utah man who killed family vented his anger in suicide note

A Utah man who fatally shot his wife, her mother and the couple's five kids after he was investigated for child abuse left a suicide note saying he "would rather rot in hell" than continue enduring what he called controlling behavior by his wife, investigators wrote in a report released on Friday.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina