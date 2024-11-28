Nepean bedroom fire displaces eight students

A fire that started in a bedroom of a home in Nepean Wednesday evening has displaced eight students, says Ottawa Fire Services.

Firefighters say they received a call just before 9 p.m. reporting flames and smoke were coming out from a bedroom of a single residential bungalow located in the 10 block of Viewmount Drive.

When crews arrived at the scene, four minutes into the initial call, and confirmed heavy flames were coming from the bedroom, they quickly started fighting the fire by advancing a hose line towards the structure.

Firefighters also found the owner of the bungalow outside. The owner confirmed that there were no occupants inside.

When the fire was declared under control at 9:08 p.m., firefighters searched the structure and did not find anyone inside.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters say victim assistance was called to the scene to help the students who have been displaced.

The residual smoke was ventilated out of the home by high pressurized fans.