Thanksgiving weekend prime viewing for fall colours in Renfrew County

The fall foliage is in full effect in the Ottawa Valley this Thanksgiving long weekend.

Those looking to get the best views in Renfrew County will do well to secure a spot on the Calabogie Peaks fall colours chair lift.

"It's become a tradition for many families and couples that come out here and enjoy a day on the lift," Calabogie Peaks owner Paul Murphy says.

"They usually ride up the mountain, sometimes they ride down and sometimes they walk down."

In its second of three weekends the fall colours chair lift is open in the fall, Murphy says upwards of 4,500 people will come out to see the colours atop the mountain if good weather allows.

Reds, oranges, yellows, and greens are vibrant as far as the eye can see this long weekend.

"The colours are a very short span and there's a great emotional attachment to the colours," says Murphy. "A lot of people just find them soothing and marking of seasonal change."

Greg Bugler has been cottaging in Calabogie for 50 years now, but says he still heads up the mountain to get the best view in Renfrew County.

"I can't think of anything better," he says. "You'd have to go to the Gatineau's to even come close."

Just west of the county, Algonquin Provincial Park sold out of their day viewing passes this weekend. The park is also reminding drivers without a pass to not park along the popular Highway 60 corridor.

The Hwy 60 Corridor is SOLD OUT for DAY USE on:

- Saturday Oct 8

- Sunday Oct 9

- Monday Oct 10



➡️ This means you cannot purchase a permit online, by phone, OR in park and you cannot use a seasonal pass on those dates

Please plan to visit another day or explore another park

1/3 pic.twitter.com/mgKRjz8J6h — Algonquin Provincial Park (@Algonquin_PP) October 6, 2022

Tickets for the fall colours chair lift at Calabogie Peaks are $15 or free for children 6 and under.