Terry Fox statue relocated in downtown Ottawa

The Terry Fox statue across the street from Parliament Hill moved to a new location in downtown Ottawa on Monday.

In a social media post, Public Services and Procurement Canada said the Terry Fox Memorial Sculpture was being relocated from Wellington Street to Sparks Street.

"The new location will be along the original route that Terry Fox took during his Marathon of Hope in 1980," PSPC said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Terry Fox statue is now located on Sparks Street near Bank Street.

Fox began the Marathon of Hope on April 12, 1980 in St. John's to raise awareness and money for cancer research. The run lasted for 143 days through the Maritimes, Quebec and Ontario, before cancer forced him to stop his run near Thunder Bay, Ont on Sept. 1, 1980. Fox died on June 28, 1981.

The statue of Terry Fox was created by John Hooper in 1983.

In 2022, the Canadian Press reported the Terry Fox statue would need to be moved to make way for a new building complex to house MPs and senators offices. Construction on Block 2 is expected to wrap up in the early 2030s.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Public Services and Procurement Canada for more details on the relocation of the Terry Fox statue.