Terrence Floyd, brother of late George Floyd, makes keynote address at Ottawa's Black History Gala

The brother of the late George Floyd marked his first visit to the nation's capital with a keynote address at Ottawa’s Black History Gala.

"It is my prayer to see one day a world in which our children and elders will never fear for their lives because we were born Black," said Terrence Floyd. His message received a standing ovation as applause echoed throughout the Canadian Museum of History on Saturday.

George Floyd died after being pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020, sparking movements on inequality and racism in the U.S. and here in Canada.

"To have our youth and many elders in the community, to be able to see them here together, the same people we marched with on June 5, 2020 are here to welcome the (Floyd) family into this space that honours Indigenous people really means a lot to us," said Equal Chance founder Gwen Madiba.

The night's theme was 'February and Forever', celebrating black culture and highlighting the importance of continuing these conversations beyond Black History Month. The evening also honoured members for their contributions including the former Governor General of Canada.

"As much as we come a long way we still have a long way to go," said Michaëlle Jean. "It's that energy that fuels us that must continue."

For Grade 12 student Mazen Lahssan, hearing from Black leaders in the community and from Floyd is motivation to continue conversations around equity, diversity and inclusion.

"Change doesn't take place overnight, but seeing how the eyes are open towards the issue is beautiful," he said.

Floyd was also honoured with an award for his work with not for profit group We Are Floyd, helping youth deal with mental health, social injustice and hope for the future.

"My brother is gone but wherever I go I feel like he's still here with me and that's what makes me keep speaking," he said. "I wanna speak where he can't speak no more, walk where he can't walk no more, and love where he can't love no more."