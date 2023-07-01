Tens of thousands expected to attend Canada Day events in Ottawa

A sea of red and white will cover downtown Ottawa and several parks and venues across the city today, as residents and visitors celebrate Canada's 156th birthday.

The main Canada Day celebration will be held at LeBreton Flats, where more than 30,000 people are expected to attend the daytime show at 11:45 p.m. and the evening show at 8 p.m. The Tim Hortons Canada Day Fireworks display will follow at 10 p.m.

Canadian Heritage says officials are monitoring the smoke conditions to ensure everyone's safety.

"Yes, there are some air quality issues that we are monitoring and we are following all of the guidance from the health and safety partners in the national capital region," Canadian Heritage spokesperson Melanie Brault said.

"We will be adjusting our program as needed."

Doors will open at LeBreton Flats at 9 a.m.

"There is so much going on for our celebrations for Canada's birthday," Brault said, adding it has taken three weeks to set up the stage at LeBreton Flats.

Canada Day events will also be held on Parliament Hill, at the National Arts Centre and in Barrhaven, Kanata, Riverside South, Stittsville, Petrie Island and other locations across the city.

Ottawa police say officers from the RCMP, OPP and 10 municipal police forces will be in Ottawa to assist with security operations.

"That expanded perimeter put some strain on our resources," Acting Supt. Frank D'Aoust said.

Police say there will be an increased police presence throughout the downtown core and at LeBreton Flats this weekend, with a "significant presence" in the ByWard Market, Sandy Hill and Lowertown.

Police are also conducting its 'MarketSafe' initiative in the ByWard Market, with an increased police presence between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. every night this weekend.

Canada Day flyby

The Royal Canadian Air Force says two CF-18 Hornets will perform a flyby over Ottawa on Canada Day.

No time has been announced.

During the flybys, the aircraft will fly at a minimum altitude of 500 feet above the highest obstacle along their flight path.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo bus and O-Train service is free all day, continuing until 4 a.m. Sunday. STO service in Gatineau is also free.

OC Transo says O-Train Line 1 and buses will operate on a special Canada Day schedule with increased evening frequency.

The O-Train will be running from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Travelling to LeBreton Flats

OC Transpo and Canadian Heritage says if you are travelling to the LeBreton Flats entrance on Wellington Street, take O-Train Line 1 or a bus to Lyon Station.

Access to Pimisi Station will be restricted through the day. All trains will bypass Pimisi Station between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

After the fireworks at LeBreton Flats, westbound O-Train vehicles will bypass Pimisi Station.

Customers travelling westbound to neighbourhoods in Ottawa west, Nepean, Barrhaven, Kanata or Stittsville will be directed to bus service on Albert Street at Booth Street.

Customers travelling eastbound from LeBreton Flats can board the train at Pimisi Station.

Restricted items

Canadian Heritage says the following items will not be allowed at LeBreton Flats on Canada Day

Bags exceeding 35.5 cm X 30.5 cm X 19 cm

Alcohol

Firearms

Bombs

Fireworks

No dogs or pets are allowed at the Canada Day festivities at LeBreton Flats.

Road closures

The city of Ottawa says the following roads will be closed from Saturday at 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Bank Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Bay Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Booth Street from Albert Street to rue Eddy, Gatineau

Bronson Avenue from Slater Street to Sparks Street

Fleet Street from Lett Street to Booth Street

Kent Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Lett Street from Fleet Street to Wellington Street

Lloyd Street from Fleet Street to Lett Street

Lyon Street from Albert Street to Wellington Street

Metcalfe Street from Queen Street to Wellington Street

O'Connor Street from Queen Street to Wellington Street

Portage Bridge from Wellington Street to rue Laurier, Gatineau

Queen Street from Bronson Avenue to Bank Street

Slidell Street/Onigam Street from Lemieux Island to Bayview Station Road

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway at Parkdale Avenue to Wellington Street

Sparks Street from Bronson Avenue to Lyon Street North

Vimy Place from Wellington Street to Booth Street

Wellington Street from Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to Elgin Street

The following roads will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday until 12 a.m.

Albert Street from Bronson Street to Bayview Station Road

Slater Street from Albert Street to Bronson Avenue

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy