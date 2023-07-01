A muggy, sticky, smoky, maybe stormy Canada Day in Ottawa
Local residents and tourists alike will be hot, sticky, and sweaty while celebrating Canada's birthday in the nation's capital.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a muggy day with a high of 23 C and a humidex of 31. It will be cloudy, with widespread smoke, a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm.
- RELATED: What's open and closed in Ottawa on Canada Day
- RELATED: What you need to know about Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
The air quality health index (AQHI) at 6 a.m. was measured at 4, or "moderate risk" with the weather agency advising that there is no need to modify your usual outdoor activities unless you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation. It is forecast to rise to 6 during the day Saturday, before falling to 5 at night and then back down to 4 by Sunday.
A special air quality statement remains in effect.
"Smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec are resulting in deteriorated air quality. Conditions are expected to improve from west to east today," Environment Canada says. "Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour."
If you're downtown and need to cool off, the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. Splash pads are also open today.
NOT A WASHOUT, BUT RISK OF STORMS TODAY: PHILLIPS
Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says weather will be on people's minds today in Ottawa, with a risk of thunderstorms, but unsettled conditions may vary depending on where you are in the city.
"It's not going to be a washout," he told Newstalk 580 CFRA. "It's going to be more localized here and there. Some neighbourhoods may not get any precipitation or threatening weather and others may get into the severe, where they've got to worry about large hail or heavy rain."
He also expects the weather will improve the air quality in Ottawa.
"We had a very high index last night and I think it will be more moderate today and by midnight it will be low, so whatever weather we get will help to clear out the air," he said. "I think the smoke will be there, it will be present, but not in the toxic, unhealthy kind of levels you've seen in Ottawa for so much of June, but we're going to start July off with a bit of smoke."
Saturday night's forecast includes a 70 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm with local smoke in the evening and overnight. The low is 18 C.
Phillips said it's important to keep your eye on the sky and be prepared for rain, but don't let it stop you from celebrating.
"I don't think it should spoil your Canada Day in the nation's capital," he said. "I can't say for sure what the firework situation will be, it'll all depend on local situations at the time, but they may very well be able to squeeze those in between showers."
Canadian Heritage spokesperson Melanie Brault told Newstalk 580 CFRA just before 8 a.m. that the current plan is to go ahead with fireworks, but last-minute changes may be required if the weather changes.
Sunday's outlook is cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. The high is 24 C with a humidex of 32.
A chance of showers is in the forecast for Monday with a high of 26 C.
Tuesday is looking cloudy with a small chance of showers and a high of 29 C.
Wednesday could see a high in the low 30s.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Dr. AI and personal assistants? Here's what Canada could look like in 2050
Artificial intelligence has grown quickly in the last few years allowing humans to implement new ideas and automate mundane tasks. But what could it look like in the next 30 years? We asked the experts.
No winning ticket sold for Friday's $40 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $40 million draw.
Tens of thousands expected to attend Canada Day events in Ottawa
A sea of red and white will cover downtown Ottawa and several parks across the city, as residents and visitors celebrate Canada's 156th birthday.
Google, Meta could pull news over Bill C-18: What the fallout may mean for Canadians
With Google promising to remove Canadian news from its platforms in response to a new federal law, critics say the move could affect media literacy in Canada, while opponents of the legislation argue it was flawed to begin with.
B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
Family calls for review of nurses' order decision into man's death after lengthy wait in Montreal ER
The family of a man who died after an hours-long wait in the ER at a Montreal hospital is calling for a review of a decision that cleared the nurses who saw him of any wrongdoing.
Limited credit options pushing low- to moderate-income Canadians into deeper debt, report finds
A new report says low- to moderate-income people in Canada are being stirred away from banks, and alternative resources are leaving them in deeper financial struggles
Why night-time heat can be so dangerous – and why it's getting worse
Heat waves are coming to include an increasingly dangerous element: overnight temperatures that don’t cool down enough to offer sufficient reprieve from oppressive heat, particularly for people without access to air conditioning.
Second application period for Canada Dental Benefit opens Saturday
The second application period for the federal government’s dental benefit program starts Saturday, so parents or guardians of eligible children can get up to $650 per child for dental services for the next year.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Progressive Conservative party takes 1st step to remove Higgs as leader
New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party members who want Premier Blaine Higgs to step down as leader say they've taken the first step to oust him.
-
U.S.-based remote vehicle operator gives timeline of Titan recovery off Newfoundland
The owner of a remotely operated vehicle that recovered pieces of the Titan submersible from the depths of the North Atlantic last week says his ROV found debris from the doomed vessel shortly after reaching the search site.
-
Moncton inpatient detox services suspended for the summer due to lack of nurses
A New Brunswick health authority says it’s temporarily suspending detox services in Moncton due to a shortage of nursing staff.
Toronto
-
Where to watch Canada Day fireworks in Toronto
Canada Day is here, and there are plenty of things to do and see in Toronto with the whole family, including many evening firework shows in parks across the city.
-
One dead, 1 in hospital following Brampton fire
A woman has died and a man is in hospital following a two-alarm fire in Brampton.
-
Single mother felt 'crushed' after discovering she couldn't fly alone with infant twins
Amanda Bailey, a 26-year-old single mother of four-month-old twins, said she felt 'hopeless' after being told by Flair Airlines she could fly on her own with her kids, then discovering just days before their flight this was against the rules.
Montreal
-
What's open/closed in Montreal this Canada Day weekend
Canada will celebrate its 156th birthday on Saturday. Since the holiday falls on a weekend this year, some establishments will close on Monday, July 3, in addition to July 1.
-
Montreal seniors can now ride public transit for free. Here's how it works
As of July 1, 2023, Montrealers 65 and older can take the city's public transit for free. The offer applies to buses, metros, commuter trains, paratransit and the coming REM rails located in "Zone A," i.e. the agglomeration of Montreal -- but it's not as simple as just hopping the turnstiles.
-
Family calls for review of nurses' order decision into man's death after lengthy wait in Montreal ER
The family of a man who died after an hours-long wait in the ER at a Montreal hospital is calling for a review of a decision that cleared the nurses who saw him of any wrongdoing.
Northern Ontario
-
Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches end for the northeast
Environment Canada lifted all severe thunderstorm warnings and watches across the northeast as of early Saturday morning.
-
Sudbury police say youths playing 'chicken' caused crash
Sudbury police have identified the youths suspected of playing 'chicken' on Notre Dame Avenue on Wednesday after a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash.
-
Unsafe vehicle catches the eye of northern Ont. police
Police in northwestern Ontario have charged a suspended driver after receiving a complaint about an unsafe vehicle.
London
-
Single mom of three-month-old twins denied Flair flight to New Brunswick
'So we’re not allowed to fly by ourselves on Thursday,' is how Amanda Bailey broke the news on TikTok last week that her and her three-month-old twins were being denied a flight to New Brunswick to visit her mother.
-
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Canada Day
Whether you’re having a backyard BBQ, doing a day trip at the beach, or going to Harris Park to watch the fireworks, everyone has plans this long weekend. As a statutory holiday some businesses and city services will be operating but others won’t be, so here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Canada Day Saturday.
-
Tornado, severe thunderstorm watches and warnings lifted for region
It's been a chaotic Friday evening with Environment Canada issuing and downgrading a multitude of tornado watches and warnings, and severe thunderstorm watches and warnings across the region.
Winnipeg
-
Bomb unit at University of Manitoba disposes of volatile chemical
The Winnipeg Police Service’s Bomb Unit has disposed of a “volatile substance” at the University of Manitoba.
-
More help needed for people, animals evacuated from Leaf Rapids due to wildfire
Residents of Leaf Rapids are needing more help, according to Indigenous leaders, after being evacuated due to a wildfire.
-
RCMP searching for suspect after 16-year-old girl abducted
RCMP are on the hunt for a kidnapping suspect after a 16-year-old girl from Portage la Prairie was briefly abducted Friday.
Kitchener
-
Students attacked on University of Waterloo campus released from hospital, status of professor unknown
Waterloo regional police say the two students involved in a triple stabbing during a gender issues class at the University of Waterloo have been released from hospital.
-
Pride activists react after attack at University of Waterloo
Pride month is ending on a somber note after Wednesday’s triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo, and local police saying the attack is just the latest in a growing trend.
-
Kitchener-Waterloo's first set of surviving triplets turn 84
The Vogt triplets have made headlines from the day they were born. And another birthday means another headline.
Calgary
-
Little girl's stolen mobility wagon spotted by CTV News Calgary viewer... and then by mom
In a wild twist, a little girl's specialized mobility wagon, stolen from her family's garage earlier this month, was recovered on Thursday.
-
Here’s what’s going on in Calgary on Canada Day
Calgary is gearing up to celebrate Canada’s 156th birthday on Saturday, with tons of free events around the city.
-
Calgary emergency crews handle heavy volume of calls following severe thunderstorm
A sudden severe thunderstorm Thursday caused downed power lines, uprooted trees, and flooded streets around the city as emergency crews responded to heavier than usual volume of calls.
Saskatoon
-
'He never told me he killed Sheree': Greg Fertuck’s ex-girlfriend changes testimony under re-examination
Representing himself, Greg Fertuck requestioned two witnesses in his first-degree murder trial.
-
What to do in Saskatoon on Canada Day
Preparations are underway in Saskatoon for this weekend’s Canada Day celebration. Here are some of the things you can do on July 1.
-
Saskatoon has a museum devoted to the city's skateboarding history
A former pro skateboarder has opened a museum in Saskatoon to share his love of skating history.
Edmonton
-
Evacuation alert issued for northern Alberta community due to wildfire
An evacuation alert was issued for Little Buffalo, Alta., Friday afternoon after a wildfire jumped the highway.
-
Motorcyclist caught going 160 km/h above speed limit in southeast Edmonton: police
A 29-year-old man is facing a criminal charge after police estimate he hit 220 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in southeast Edmonton on Thursday afternoon.
-
Alberta sunshine lists reveal Yiu, Hinshaw severance packages from 2022 health overhaul
Millions of dollars were paid in severance packages by the Alberta government and Alberta Health Services in 2022, including more than $800,000 to the province's former top doctor and AHS CEO as part of the governing United Conservative Party's health-care reform.
Vancouver
-
B.C. emergency services 'in a much stronger position' ahead of long weekend surge
British Columbia’s two key emergency agencies say they are prepared for an anticipated surge of demand over what’s traditionally one of the busiest long weekends of the year, with the forecast calling for warm weather.
-
BC Ferries chaos on Canada Day weekend 'unacceptable,' transport minister says
For the second day in a row, people trying to get a spot on a ferry from Metro Vancouver to the Island ahead of the Canada Day weekend were out of luck before Friday was over – something the transportation minister described as "unacceptable."
-
B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
Regina
-
Sask. government, teachers' union clash over classroom proposals as contract talks begin
While the Saskatchewan government's bargaining team is saying it's laid out a "fair" offer, the teachers' union says many of its key proposals have been "met with resistance," as the two sides settle in for a summer of contract negotiations.
-
Abandoned Regina e-scooters should be reported to vendors, city says
The City of Regina is asking residents to report abandoned e-scooters to the appropriate vendor if they come across one.
-
Heat warnings, severe thunderstorm watches spread throughout Sask.
Heat warnings and severe thunderstorm watches are in effect across Saskatchewan with a hot start to the July long weekend in the forecast for many.