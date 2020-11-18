Full local coverage of COVID-19 in Ottawa
Green Christmas? Ottawa's top doctor says it will take 'something dramatic' to move to least-restrictive zone
New traditions likely needed for Christmas, Hanukkah celebrations due to COVID-19: Dr. Etches
Ottawa sees lowest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases since Sept. 1
COVID 'as low as possible' is a realistic goal: Eastern Ontario's top doctor
New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Ottawa trend down on Monday; one new death reported
'All hands on deck:' city creates COVID-19 vaccine task force
Experts warn of COVID fatigue as cases rise
ON THE MAP: COVID-19 Testing Centres