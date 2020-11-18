OTTAWA -- Ten OC Transpo riders were fined for not wearing a mask during a two week blitz last month.

OC Transpo launched "Operation Mask Up" on Oct. 29, a two-week campaign to make sure transit riders are wearing a mask on buses, trains and in transit stations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

OC Transpo's Pat Scrimgeour told the Transit Commission that 48 customers were denied access to the system for refusing to wear a mask during the two week period.

Thirty-three customers had medical exemptions, and were allowed to board a bus or train without a mask.

Scrimgeour says 602 customers were told to adjust their masks because they were not wearing them properly.

The fine for not wearing a mask on public transit is $240 under Ottawa's Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw.