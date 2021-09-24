OTTAWA -- Ten motorists will be without a driver's license for the next 30 days after being stopped for stunt driving on Ottawa roads.

Ottawa police say eight drivers were stopped going at least 50 km/h over the speed limit on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end on Friday.

Two other drivers were stopped going at least 40 kilometres an over the posted speed limit on Bronson Avenue.

Each driver had their driver's licence suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was seized for 14 days.

Earlier this week, police stopped a driver going double the speed limit on Bronson Avenue.

Police said on Tuesday, a driver was observed going 141 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Bronson Avenue.

Another motorist travelling on the Airport Parkway was spotted going 136 km/h in a 70 km/h zone.

As of Sept. 12, the automatic roadside licence suspension for motorists stopped for stunt driving is 30 days, up from seven days.

This summer, Ontario expanded the vehicle impoundment penalty to 14 days from seven days as part of new penalties for stunt driving.

Also, the threshold for stunt driving on municipal roads dropped to 40 km/h over the speed limit instead of 50 km/h an hour. The changes mean a motorist stopped speeding more than 40 km/h over the speed limit on a road with a speed limit less than 80 km/h faces a charge of stunt driving.