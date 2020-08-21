OTTAWA -- Somerset ward coun. Catherine McKenney says they and Capital ward coun. Shawn Menard were able to get temporary bike lanes installed on Elgin Street.

McKenney made the announcement in a tweet on Friday.

" Good news! Councillor [Shawn Menard] and I have worked with staff to create new temporary (at least for now;) #ottbike lanes on Elgin between Argyle and Queen Elizabeth Drive/Isabella," they said.

Good news! Councillor @ShawnMenard1 and I have worked with staff to create new temporary (at least for now;) #ottbike lanes on Elgin between Argyle and Queen Elizabeth Drive/Isabella — Catherine McKenney (@cmckenney) August 21, 2020

Menard also says, with the help of the National Capital Commission, construction should begin in September to build a path in the Isabella and Queen Elizabeth Driveway area.