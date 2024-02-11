Temperatures beginning to drop again after February heat wave

While Sunday's forecast high in Ottawa will still be above normal for this time of year, it won't be the nearly 10-degree record-breaker we saw just a couple of days ago.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of 2 C on Sunday with some cloud cover and a small chance of flurries in the morning.

This comes after Ottawa set a temperature record on Friday with a high of 9.9 C. Saturday was also warmer than average, though not a record-breaker, at 6 C. The average high for this time of year is closer to -5 C.

The overnight low heading into Monday is -4 C with clouds and a chance of flurries.

Monday's forecast is partly sunny with a high of 1 C.

More seasonal temperatures are expected later in the week, with highs of between -6 C and -3 C and lows around -15 C.

Winterlude

The high temperatures are keeping the Rideau Canal Skateway closed on the second weekend of Winterlude.

Capital Pride had scheduled the first-ever Pride Parade on the Rideau Canal Skateway for Sunday. A skating event will now take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lansdowne Park.

Snowflake Kingdom in Jacques Cartier Park in Gatineau is scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.