SUV crushes motorcycle in road rage incident in La Peche, police say

A Stittsville man is expected to face several charges following a road rage incident in western Quebec in which an SUV was used to crush a motorcycle, according to police.

The MRC des-Collines-de-l'Outaouais police continue to investigate the incident on MacLaren Road in La Peche on June 1.

Police say there were "several" incidents involving the drivers of an SUV and a motorcycle at approximately 8 p.m. as the two vehicles travelled southbound on Route 105 between the Low and Wakefield sectors in La Peche.

"Once on MacLaren Road, the two drivers came to a sudden stop and that's when the suspect ran over the victim's motorcycle," police said in a statement.

Police say the driver from Stittsville is expected to be charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and dangerous driving. The driver of the SUV had no previous criminal report.

The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Gatineau man, is expected to receive a ticket for not having his motorcycle registered and insured.