Sutcliffe vows to cut recreational fees for kids if elected mayor

Mark Sutcliffe is seen here announcing his campaign for mayor of Ottawa. (CTV News Ottawa) Mark Sutcliffe is seen here announcing his campaign for mayor of Ottawa. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine mocks Russia's partial mobilization on Twitter

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Sunday ridiculed Moscow’s partial mobilization to bolster its forces in Ukraine, posting on Twitter a mash-up of social media videos of Russian police beating and arresting men protesting the call-up.

Winter's approach sets clock ticking for Ukraine, Russia

The onset of autumnal weather, with rains making fields too muddy for tanks, is beginning to cloud Ukraine's efforts to take back more Russian-held territory before winter freezes the battlefields, a Washington-based think tank said Sunday.

Scheer says Conservative caucus will support Liberal GST rebate plan

Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Pierre Poilievre's caucus will be supporting the Liberal government's bill to temporarily double the GST credit. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Scheer said 'putting tax dollars back in the pockets of Canadians is something that Conservatives have always supported.'

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina