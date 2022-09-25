Sutcliffe vows to cut recreational fees for kids if elected mayor

Ottawa mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe is vowing to cut recreational fees for children and youth if elected mayor.

In a news release Sunday, Sutcliffe said he would cut fees by 10 per cent.

“The cost of living is the top concern I hear when I meet with residents across our city,” said Sutcliffe. “While the City of Ottawa can’t solve the affordability crisis alone, we can find ways to provide relief. After two and a half years where the pandemic took a toll on children’s physical and mental health, we have to make these programs more accessible and more affordable.”

He says this fee cut would apply to programs offered by the city of Ottawa for preschoolers, children and youth.

In addition, he said he would also expand program offerings, including adding more French options.

“Our city is growing rapidly, and the city services we rely on, including these programs, must also grow,” he said. “I will also make sure we expand programming so that it meets the needs of residents, including those seeking French-language activities, which are often oversubscribed.”

PROMISE TO FIX SIGN-UP "HUNGER GAMES"

Sutcliffe is also promising to fix a common frustration for parents: the online registration for city activities.

Every year, parents log on to the city’s website to register their children for activities and every year, many express frustration at the system that crashes or requires them to stay up late to sign up.

“Signing your kids up for swimming lessons shouldn’t feel like the Hunger Games,” said Sutcliffe in a news release Sunday. “I’ve heard from too many parents who tell me that when it comes time to sign their kids up for activities, Ottawa’s online booking system crashes constantly, resulting in parents staying up until all hours of the morning, just to book swimming lessons or day camps for the summer. That’s not acceptable and we will fix it.”

It's an issue the city says it has been working on.

Earlier this year, Ottawa’s manager of recreation, cultural and facility services, Dan Chenier, told CTV News that staff were working on a new system for registrations, saying in March that the new system would be launching in late 2022. The city says the winter 2023 registration system will have some improvements.

"The new system will allow you to browse and filter program offerings, create a wishlist in advance, and improve wait times on registration nights," the city says in documents on its website about autumn programs.

Sutcliffe said part of his solution would be to widen the time families are able to book classes or activities.

“Whether it’s booking skating, swimming or fitness activities, the City of Ottawa’s booking restrictions simply don’t make sense. As Mayor, I’ll end the 24-hour rule and allow parents to book their family activities at any time,” he said.

Typically, registration for swimming lessons opens online starting at 9 p.m. on registration days, and other activities become available 24 hours later.

Election Day is Oct. 24. Special advance voting is available at select locations until Sept. 27 and there are two more days of advance polls in October.

Sutcliffe, an entrepreneur and former broadcaster in Ottawa, is one of 14 people vying for the mayor’s seat in the upcoming municipal election.