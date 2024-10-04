OPP, Kingston police believe separate home invasions might be linked

Ontario Provincial Police say two separate home invasions, one in Kingston, Ont. and one on Wolfe Island, might be linked.

The OPP and Kingston police are now jointly investigating the two incidents.

The first case happened at around 4 a.m. on Aug. 22 at a home on Road 96 on Wolfe Island, when someone assaulted the people inside. In the initial hours after the attack, police said there might have been a risk to public safety and instructed residents on the island to keep doors and windows locked. It was later determined the attacks were targeted.

Just over one month later, on Sept. 23, Kingston police responded to a home invasion in the area of Frontenac and Brock streets just before midnight. Two people suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

"It is believed the incidents were targeted and may be connected. In each case, the attacker fled before police arrived. Extensive searches, including Canine Units, failed to locate a suspect," the OPP said in a news release Friday.

Investigators want to hear from anyone with potentially relevant doorbell or dashcam video.

Anyone with information, who has not yet spoken with police, is asked to contact either the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Kingston Police Detective Sergeant Jim Veltman by email at jveltman@kingstonpolice.ca or by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 6300.