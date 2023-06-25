Suspicious package outside Ottawa police HQ investigated

A suspicious package investigation prompted a brief warning late Saturday night in downtown Ottawa.

Ottawa police tweeted just before midnight about an operation on Elgin Street between Catherine Street and Argyle Avenue. People were asked to avoid the area.

About an hour later, police announced the investigation was related to a suspicious package outside police headquarters.

"The package has been assessed and the scene has been cleared," OPS said. "The area has been reopened to foot traffic and there is no danger to the public."

No other details about the incident were provided.