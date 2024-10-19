OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Drake Batherson scores twice as the Senators knock off the Lightning 5-4

    Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) celebrates a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) celebrates a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    Share

    Drake Batherson had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators handed Tampa Bay its first loss of the season with a 5-4 victory over the Lightning on Saturday.

    Josh Norris, Brady Tkachuk and Noah Gregor also scored for Ottawa (3-2-0), and Anton Forsberg made 25 saves. Jake Sanderson collected three assists.

    Gregor's short-handed goal lifted the Senators to a 5-3 lead 6:17 into the third period. It was his first goal of the season.

    Nikita Kucherov scored his NHL-best seventh goal for Tampa Bay. Nick Paul, Jake Guentzel and Mitchell Chaffee also scored for the Lightning (3-1-0).

    Forsberg made a big save on Kucherov with 56.4 seconds remaining.

    Andrei Vasilevsky stopped 23 shots for Tampa Bay.

    TAKEAWAYS

    Senators: Linus Ullmark missed his third straight game with what has been described as a strain. Ullmark practiced this week but didn't dress as the backup.

    Lightning: Went 0 for 3 on the man advantage after scoring on the power play in their first three games.

    KEY MOMENT

    Clinging to a 4-3 lead, the Senators killed a 48-second, two-man advantage early in the third period.

    KEY STAT

    With seven goals and two assists over four games, Kucherov is off to the most productive start of his career.

    UP NEXT

    The Lightning visit the Maple Leafs on Monday. The Senators are at Utah on Tuesday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Polls open in 2024 B.C. provincial election

    The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News