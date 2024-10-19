Ottawa Valley OPP catch alleged Halloween decor thief

Ontario Provincial Police say a suspect was caught stealing Halloween decorations from homes in Arnprior.

Police had made a call to social media on Saturday asking residents to contact them if any of their spooky decorations had gone missing.

An OPP spokesperson said they received three reports of stolen decorations.

All three of the decorations were inflatable and included a ghost, an alien and a pumpkin.

Police said in an email on Saturday afternoon that the stolen items were taken from the same suspect. No charges were laid, as the property was safely returned to its owners.

No information on the suspect was released.