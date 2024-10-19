Lost person, 2 dogs safely located by OPP in eastern Ontario forest

A person and their two dogs were safely located by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) after becoming lost in a forest in eastern Ontario Friday afternoon.

Police say they received a call shortly before 2:30 p.m. from a person reporting that they lost their way in Limerick Forest, noting that one of their two dogs – the older one -- was dehydrated and unable to keep walking.

The person also told police that they did not have water or food with them.

That was when police asked that person to remain calm and follow their instructions.

Officers asked the person to remain in place, so they could use the cellphone signal to locate them. Once they were located, police gave them water.

"Everyone went home in good health," the OPP said in a post on X.

People are asked to follow the following instructions whenever they go out hiking in unfamiliar areas, whether by a vehicle or on foot:

• Make sure you know where you start from and how to get back.

• Let someone know where you are heading, and for how long, if possible.

• Pack a snack and water.

• Make sure your phone is fully charged.

• Install @what3words app to help emergency services locate you in case of an emergency.

Limerick Forest is a 6092-hectare community forest located in eastern Ontario, owned and managed by the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.