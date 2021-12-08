Advertisement
Suspicious package forces COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Riverside South to close
The COVID-19 vaccine immunization clinic at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa, Ont. (CTV News Ottawa)
Share:
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Riverside South will reopen Thursday after being closed Wednesday following reports of a suspicious package, which Ottawa police later cleared.
Ottawa Public Health said at 12:30 p.m. that the Rideauview Community Centre clinic on Shoreline Drive was closed due to a police operation and that all appointments scheduled for Wednesday were being redirected to the Nepean Sportsplex curling rink on Woodroffe Avenue, about 10 km away.
In an email to CTV News Ottawa, Ottawa police said there was a suspicious package investigation, but the package was deemed non-suspicious.
Despite the all-clear by police, OPH says the clinic would remain closed and Wednesday's appointments would be redirected to the Nepean Sportsplex. Regular operations are set to resume at 12:45 p.m. Thursday.