Suspicious fire damages five vehicles at Otto's BMW
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 4:46AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 17, 2019 1:21PM EDT
Five vehicles have been damaged in an overnight fire at Otto’s BMW on Hunt Club Road.
The Ottawa Police arson unit is now investigating the case.
Ottawa Fire received two 911 calls reporting multiple vehicles on fire at the garage around 3:45 a.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed five vehicles on fire in close proximity to the Otto’s Service Centre.
No one was injured.