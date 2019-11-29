OTTAWA -- Danyiel Walker pleaded guilty Friday to 44 charges including making child pornography and sexual assault involving young boys that took place between 2004 and 2019.

The details were so disturbing that some people in court left the room while the facts were read out.

According to an agreed statement of facts, investigators found 34,002 images and 1,784 videos they categorized as child pornography on Walker’s devices.

One victim told CTV Ottawa that he was relieved to see the case moving forward but that he’s also anxious about the future and what it holds.

Walker originally faced 49 charges. One of the alleged victims was a patient at Roger Neilson House. Charges relating to allegations involving a child with a disability were not part of this plea and will be dealt with at a later date.

In a statement Roger Neilson House said “our community continues to be shaken by this news…our main priority continues to be supporting our patients and families, as well as our staff and volunteers”.