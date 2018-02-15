Murder suspect arrested in Toronto
Ottawa Police say 30-year-old Mustafa Yusuf Ahmed has been arrested in Toronto. Ahmed was wanted for second degree murder in the death of Omar Rashid-Ghader. (Ottawa Police)
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018
Ghader, who was known to police, was gunned down on August 14, 2016 at the Sentral Nightclub in the ByWardMarket. After the fatal shooting, a Canada wide warrant was issued for Ahmed's arrest.
Ahmed is scheduled to appear in an Ottawa court on Friday.