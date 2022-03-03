Suspects sought in thefts allegedly helped by store employee
Ottawa police are searching for three suspects in relation to a series of thefts allegedly committed with the help of a store employee.
Police say the thefts happened between October of last year and February. Investigators are searching for one men and two women.
Police did not specify where the thefts took place, but the suspect photos appeared to show a Home Depot.
The male suspect is described as between 20 and 25 years old with short dark brown hair and glasses.
One woman is described as 22 to 26 years old, between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6, with long hair with highlights and a heavier build.
The second woman is described as 22 to 26 years old, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7, with long dark hair and a medium build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
