OTTAWA - Ottawa Police are looking for a man wanted for jewelry store thefts.

Police say the man is suspected in thefts from five different jewelry stores between March and October this year.

It’s alleged he stole expensive rings as he posed as a customer.

45-year-old John Borrens of Ottawa is wanted for theft over $5,000 and 11 counts of breach of probation.

He is described as 5’7” tall, 119 lbs with brown hair greying at the sides.