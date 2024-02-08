OTTAWA
    Suspect sought by Ottawa police after throwing paint on Charlotte Street property

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking people for help to identify a suspect involved with a mischief incident on Charlotte Street last September.
    The Ottawa Police Service is asking people for help to identify a suspect involved with a mischief incident on Charlotte Street last September.

    Police say the incident happened in the 200 block of Charlotte Street at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2023 when a man threw several jars of blue and red paint onto the property before leaving the area on foot eastbound towards Strathcona park.

    The suspect is described as a man with a medium build and salt and pepper hair. He was wearing a shirt, dark shorts, running shoes, a red baseball hat, black sunglasses, a black medical style mask and a white glove on his right hand. He was also seen carrying a white bucket, at the time of the incident.

    Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Central Criminal Investigations Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

