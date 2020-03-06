OTTAWA -- A surprise snow storm delivered four centimetres of fresh snow to Ottawa.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa, Gatineau and Prescott-Russell at 8:40 a.m., saying a “band of heavy snow” was parked over the Ottawa-area.

A total of four centimetres of snow had fallen by 11 a.m.

The winter weather travel advisory was lifted at 11 a.m.

The forecast calls for flurries continuing through the day. Another two centimetres of snow is expected.

Here’s a look at the weekend forecast for Ottawa: