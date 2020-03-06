Surprise 4 cm of snow blankets Ottawa
Published Friday, March 6, 2020 5:40AM EST Last Updated Friday, March 6, 2020 11:46AM EST
A surprise snowstorm will bring 5-to-10 cm of snow to Ottawa on Friday
OTTAWA -- A surprise snow storm delivered four centimetres of fresh snow to Ottawa.
Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa, Gatineau and Prescott-Russell at 8:40 a.m., saying a “band of heavy snow” was parked over the Ottawa-area.
A total of four centimetres of snow had fallen by 11 a.m.
The winter weather travel advisory was lifted at 11 a.m.
The forecast calls for flurries continuing through the day. Another two centimetres of snow is expected.
Here’s a look at the weekend forecast for Ottawa:
- Saturday: Sunny. High plus 2C
- Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7C
- Monday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High 8C