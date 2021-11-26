OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a 22-year-old man is facing charges for sexually assaulting a sex trade worker in the east end.

Around 3 a.m. Friday, a woman called 911 stating that she had been sexually assaulted by an unknown man in the area of Montreal Road and Carson Road.

Responding officers found the suspect quickly and made an arrest.

"Investigators were able to link this suspect to two previous Sexual Assaults in which he used similar modus operandi to attack and sexually assault sex trade workers," said police in a statement.

"All of these incidents occurred in the East end of the City since the beginning of October of this year."

Ricardo Duret of Ottawa faces two counts of sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of sexual assault by choking, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, harassment by threatening conduct and personating a peace officer.

Police say investigators are concerned there may be more victims.

"In several incidents, Duret had falsely identified himself as a member of law enforcement," said police.

Investigators released a description of Duret as part of the investigation, saying he is a Black man, 5'11, 229 lbs, with short curly black hair, brown eyes and a black full beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.