OTTAWA -- It's going to be a hot and sunny week in Ottawa, with temperatures expected to reach the high 20s and the humidity making it feel even hotter.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and coud and a high of 27 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 32. There's a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny with a high of 28 C. The humidex will be 33.

Thursday, a similar story: sunny with a high of 29 C. Friday will be sunny with a high of 28 C, although there's a chance of showers that night.

Clouds and rain are expected to rarive just in time for the weekend, with temperatures cooling slightly to the mid-20s.