Sunny end to July in Ottawa

You may be able to give the air conditioner a few days and nights off this week, as below seasonal temperatures move into Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast highs of 24 C Sunday, 23 C on Monday and 22 C on Tuesday, and the lows of 13 C Sunday, 10 C on Monday and 9 C on Tuesday are below seasonal for this time of year. The normal temperatures are a high of 26 C and a low of 16 C.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today. High 24 C, with the humidex making it feel like 27 degrees.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 13 C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C, with the humidex making it feel like 25 degrees.

The outlook for Tuesday calls for mainly sunny and a high of 22 C, while Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 24 C.