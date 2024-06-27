Ottawa resident opts for lump sum after winning '$25k for life' lottery prize

An Ottawa resident who won a "$25,000 for life" prize in a recent lottery draw opted for the lump sum of $250,000.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corportaiton (OLG) said Mahmoud Mohajer won the $25,000 for life prize in the May 30 Daily Grand draw. He split the prize amount with another winning ticket, and opted to take the cash up front.

"When validating my ticket, the store clerk told me I would have to wait," he said. "I realized I had won a significant amount but didn't know how much. I pulled out my phone to check and suddenly, got very nervous."

The winning ticket was purchased at a Metro on Carling Avenue.

Mohajer said he plans to save some winnings and travel.