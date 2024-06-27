OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa resident opts for lump sum after winning '$25k for life' lottery prize

    Mahmoud Mohajer won the $25,000 for life prize in the May 30, 2024 Daily Grand draw. (OLG/supplied) Mahmoud Mohajer won the $25,000 for life prize in the May 30, 2024 Daily Grand draw. (OLG/supplied)
    Share

    An Ottawa resident who won a "$25,000 for life" prize in a recent lottery draw opted for the lump sum of $250,000.

    The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corportaiton (OLG) said Mahmoud Mohajer won the $25,000 for life prize in the May 30 Daily Grand draw. He split the prize amount with another winning ticket, and opted to take the cash up front.

    "When validating my ticket, the store clerk told me I would have to wait," he said. "I realized I had won a significant amount but didn't know how much. I pulled out my phone to check and suddenly, got very nervous."

    The winning ticket was purchased at a Metro on Carling Avenue.

    Mohajer said he plans to save some winnings and travel.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How to watch the Trump-Biden CNN Presidential Debate

    U.S. President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump will go head-to-head on Thursday, June 27 in the first-ever debate between a sitting and former U.S. president. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, follow along in a live chat with expert analysis on CTVNews.ca, and CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News