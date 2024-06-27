OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Deer, gravel, and reversing in a drive-thru: 10 collisions in Lanark County Wednesday

    Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers ahead of the Canada Day long weekend to slow down and be observant of their surroundings after responding to 10 collisions in Lanark County on Wednesday.

    OPP said three crashes involved deer and one was a three-car pileup in a drive-thru.

    "Lanark officers responded to a three-vehicle collision in a drive-thru lane on Gore Street in Perth," OPP said. "One car in the lane accelerated in reverse, causing a crash. Two vehicles had enough damage that they had to be towed from the scene. The third was able to be driven away."

    Other crashes included a single-vehicle rollover, parking lot fender-benders, and a motorcycle driver who fell from the bike after hitting a patch of gravel or sand on the road.

    "As we approach the long weekend, please slow down and watch for deer and other vehicles. Follow the posted speed limits and keep your eyes on the road ahead, including areas beside the road," OPP said.

    No serious injuries were reported in any of the collisions. 

