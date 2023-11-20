OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Sunny, cold start to the week with snow on the way

    The ByWard Market on a sunny Saturday. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) The ByWard Market on a sunny Saturday. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

    A mix of sun and clouds in the morning will clear with temperatures remaining cold on Monday.

    Environment Canada's forecast for Nov. 20 calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the early morning which will clear by the afternoon to sunshine for the rest of the day.

    Highs will remain around minus 2 C in the day with a wind chill of minus 14 C in the morning and minus 4 C in the afternoon.

    Tonight will be clear with a low of minus 11 C. Wind chill will be minus 8 C in the evening and minus 16 C overnight.

    Tuesday will see increasing clouds with snow beginning in the afternoon. Winds will move east at 20 km/h with a high of minus 1 C.

    The Weather Network predicts snowfall accumulation could be 10 to 15 cm.

    Flurries will continue on Wednesday with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 2 C.

    Thursday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of minus 2 C.

