Ottawa police searching for Rideau Street assault suspect

    The Ottawa Police Service is seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect who wore a "blue bathrobe" and allegedly assaulted a person on Rideau Street last month.

    Police say the suspect attempted to take something from a victim at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 16.

    When the victim would not allow him to take it, the suspect assaulted him, police say.

    The victim sustained minor injuries.

    The suspect is described as a Black male, between 30 and 40-years-old, approximately 5 feet 8 inches with short black hair.

    Police say he was seen wearing a "blue bathrobe and sandals" at the time of the incident.

    Anyone with information as to the identity of the individual, or information about the incident, is asked to contact Const. D. Bashford at BashfordD@OttawaPolice.ca or 613-236-1222, ext. 2193.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.

