Highway 417 reopens in Ottawa's east end following overnight crash

The westbound lanes of Highway 417 reopened to traffic in Ottawa's east end Tuesday afternoon, after an overnight crashed closed a section of the highway for 12 hours and caused traffic gridlock.

Highway 417 opened to traffic just after 3 p.m., after the highway was closed between Innes Road and Highway 174 following the crash at 3 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a transport truck, which hit the guard rail.

"Due to the collision, there was a minor oil spill from the transport," the OPP told CTV News Ottawa.

"The highway remains closed in that area while the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) attends to the clean up."

Motorists reported traffic delays on Highway 417 and on Innes Road in the east end through the day.

A transport truck sits on Highway 417 after colliding with the barrier overnight. (Ministry of Transportation)

At 6:45 a.m., crews could be seen repairing the concrete barrier along the inside lane of the highway. Crews continued work to clean up the diesel spill late Tuesday morning.

The OPP says the driver of the transport truck is facing a charge of Careless Driving, which carries a $490 fine and three demerit points if convicted.