Sunny, brisk start to the work week in Ottawa

People get ready to toboggan down Carlington Hill in Ottawa after an overnight snowfall, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS) People get ready to toboggan down Carlington Hill in Ottawa after an overnight snowfall, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Powerful earthquake rocks Turkiye and Syria, kills more than 1,300

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkiye and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 1,300 people. Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.

Trying to reach trapped residents inside collapsed buildings in Adana, Turkiye, on Feb. 6, 2023. (IHA agency via AP)

