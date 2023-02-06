Sunny, brisk start to the work week in Ottawa

It will be a chilly day in the capital but warmer temperatures are in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of -6 C today. The wind chill will make it feel more like -16 this morning and more like -8 this afternoon.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will drop to -15 C overnight (-21 with the wind chill).

It will be warmer in the capital tomorrow with a high of 0 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -21 in the morning and more like -7 in the afternoon.

A mixed bag of winter weather is in the forecast for Tuesday. Snow will start late tomorrow morning and there will be a risk of freezing rain in the afternoon.

The forecast calls for a total snowfall amount of 2 centimetres.

Expect rain showers or flurries Tuesday evening and an overnight low of 0 C.

On Wednesday – clear skies and a high of 1 C. It will be cloudy Wednesday evening and temperatures will fall to -8 C overnight.