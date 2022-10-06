Sunny and warm on Thursday in Ottawa, cooler weather on the way

Enjoy the beautiful fall weather in Ottawa today because cooler temperatures are on the way.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 22 C today.

A few clouds will roll in this evening and there will be a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Temperatures will fall to 11 C.

It will be cloudy tomorrow with a 60 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Friday’s forecast high is 10 C. Things will cool down overnight with a low of 1 C.

It will be a sunny but cool start to the Thanksgiving weekend – expect plenty of sunshine and a high of 11 C on Saturday.