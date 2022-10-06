Sunny and warm on Thursday in Ottawa, cooler weather on the way
Enjoy the beautiful fall weather in Ottawa today because cooler temperatures are on the way.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 22 C today.
A few clouds will roll in this evening and there will be a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Temperatures will fall to 11 C.
It will be cloudy tomorrow with a 60 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Friday’s forecast high is 10 C. Things will cool down overnight with a low of 1 C.
It will be a sunny but cool start to the Thanksgiving weekend – expect plenty of sunshine and a high of 11 C on Saturday.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's open and closed in Ottawa on Thanksgiving Monday
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
37 dead, mostly preschoolers, in Thai day care rampage
A former policeman burst into a day care centre in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of children and teachers and then firing on more people as he fled in the deadliest rampage in the nation's history.
Jacob Hoggard sentencing hearing set for today, singer faces up to 10 years in jail
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard could be sentenced today to up to 10 years in jail in the sexual assault of an Ottawa woman.
Prince Harry, Meghan must 'reduce the rancour' to maintain relationships with the Royal Family: expert
In his first speech as sovereign, King Charles III voiced his 'love for Harry and Meghan,' signalling that tensions between the Royal Family, and Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be starting to cool. Reducing the rancour between these members of the Royal Family will be key to paving a path forward for the monarchy, says royal commentator Richard Berthelsen.
Credit card surcharge change comes into effect for Canadian businesses
Canadian businesses are able to pass on a new credit card surcharge to their customers starting today, although it remains to be seen how many merchants decide to adopt the new fee.
Officials are working to determine a motive after a kidnapped family of four was found dead in California
Investigators in California are working to determine the motive behind the killing of a family of four -- including an 8-month-old baby -- as the bodies were recovered Wednesday in a rural farm area after they were kidnapped earlier this week by an armed man at their business.
Conservative MP's bill on conscience rights fails, but gets Poilievre's support
Nearly all Conservative members of Parliament voted for a bill they say would protect the conscience rights of health professionals when it comes to medical assistance in dying.
This DIY air purifier costs far less than a HEPA purifier, and studies say it works
This fall, teachers and parents have been sharing photos on social media of do-it-yourself air purifiers that they’ve made for classrooms to help protect kids from COVID-19 — and according to researchers, these low-cost purifiers actually work.
Tim Hortons, Scotiabank won't sponsor Hockey Canada this season, Hockey Quebec withholds funds
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will not transfer funds to the national organization, while Tim Hortons and Scotiabank have extended sponsorship boycotts.
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, so how should you prepare?
Red-hot inflation has been the story of 2022, and the Bank of Canada is stuck between trying to control inflation by raising interest rates, which then runs the high risk of an economic downturn. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how you can prepare to recession-proof your life.
Atlantic
-
More than 15,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. still without power 13 days after Fiona
More than 15,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island almost two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
Climate Changed: Fiona demonstrated wild hurricane future, and need to adapt
Across the East Coast, emotions about the way climate change is altering life can be heard, as residents rebuild their homes after Fiona and cope with weeks without power, and political leaders are asked how they'll prepare the coastlines and power grids to meet the next gale.
-
'Phone calls haven’t slowed down': Electricians, Nova Scotia Power continue to chip away at outages
Most people in Nova Scotia still without electricity after post-tropical storm Fiona are in the northeastern part of the province, where both electricians and Nova Scotia Power crews are working on individual outages.
Toronto
-
Jacob Hoggard sentencing hearing set for today, singer faces up to 10 years in jail
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard could be sentenced today to up to 10 years in jail in the sexual assault of an Ottawa woman.
-
What people in Ontario need to know about new credit card surcharges
Businesses in Ontario are now allowed to pass on credit card fees to customers. There are a few things businesses and consumers need to know.
-
Doug Ford to make transportation announcement in Hamilton
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement in Hamilton Thursday morning.
Montreal
-
Hockey Quebec withholds funds from Hockey Canada, Tim Hortons pulls sponsorship
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will no longer transfer funds to the national organization.
-
'Chaotic' communication, misunderstandings: report reveals why Montreal Pride parade was cancelled
Organizers of the Montreal Pride need to pay for security, communicate better, and hire more experienced staff to avoid another repeat of the devastating cancellation of the parade next year, according to a post-mortem report into the August 2022 fiasco.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Cooler air blows in for Thanksgiving weekend in Montreal
After an eight-day stretch of sunny, dry weather, Southwestern Quebec is preparing for a pattern change heading into the Thanksgiving weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Hunters asked to submit deer samples to help combat wasting disease
The Government of Ontario is asking hunters to submit deer samples as part of its chronic wasting disease surveillance program to allow for early detection of the disease.
-
What people in Ontario need to know about new credit card surcharges
Businesses in Ontario are now allowed to pass on credit card fees to customers. There are a few things businesses and consumers need to know.
-
Impaired driver was passed out behind the wheel: Manitoulin OPP
One person has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police on Manitoulin Island responded to a traffic complaint Oct. 4 around 3:45 p.m. on Bidwell Road in the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands.
London
-
No injuries after Thursday morning crash
No injuries are reported after a two-vehicle crash in London on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to the scene at Oxford Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway around 9:30 a.m.
-
Police identify suspect wanted in alleged 'hate-motivated' assault
London police have identified the woman who allegedly made racial comments and spat on an employee at a northwest London, Ont. business last month.
-
A message soaked in kerosene: Candidates vow they won’t be intimidated after sign tampering
Candidates for council seats in London, Ont. are vowing they won’t be intimidated after another spate of sign-tampering on the campaign trail.
Winnipeg
-
Two Manitoba employers facing fines after employees injured at work
The Manitoba government is reporting that two employers in the province are facing tens of thousands of dollars in fines for unrelated incidents where an employee was injured at work.
-
37 dead, mostly preschoolers, in Thai day care rampage
A former policeman burst into a day care centre in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of children and teachers and then firing on more people as he fled in the deadliest rampage in the nation's history.
-
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. mansion seen in 'The Queen’s Gambit' hits the market for $3.5 million
A home in Cambridge, Ont. that appeared in the popular Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit is for sale.
-
Family 'completely caught off guard' after Kitchener, Ont. assault charges withdrawn
The family of a man with a service dog who was forcibly removed from a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant last fall, is speaking out after assault charges against the two men involved were withdrawn.
-
'It's been quite a problem:' Demolition begins a month after truck crashes into building
The process to remove a truck that crashed into a building in Atwood a month ago started on Wednesday, as portions of the building were torn down to help dislodge the truck.
Calgary
-
Alberta United Conservatives head to polls on final voting day to replace Kenney
Albertans will learn today who the new premier of the province will be.
-
OPEC+ decision could affect already inflated gasoline prices in Alberta
Decisions made at a conference of international oil producers are expected to affect the crude oil market and the price of gasoline at Alberta pumps, which are already back to summer peaks.
-
Motorcyclist injured in northwest Calgary crash
A man is in hospital after his motorcycle went off the road and hit a fence in Calgary’s northwest on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Victim in Warman homicide was fatally strangled, trial hears
The chief forensic pathologist for the Saskatchewan coroners service took to the stand in Saskatoon on Wednesday for the trial of Ranbir Dhull.
-
James Smith Cree Nation man celebrates $1M lotto win
Following his $1 million lotto win, Rollins Head was in such a state of disbelief he checked his ticket at two different stores.
-
Saskatoon free food programs jeopardized by inflation
With rising inflation across the country programs that provide free food in Saskatoon are contending with unprecedented need.
Edmonton
-
Alberta United Conservatives head to polls on final voting day to replace Kenney
Albertans will learn today who the new premier of the province will be.
-
St. Albert RCMP investigating after youth taken into custody at playground
The St. Albert RCMP held a press conference Wednesday night regarding an investigation involving a teenager who was taken into police custody Oct. 2.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Another warm spell begins
The one-day cool "snap" is over. We'll get back to the mid-teens by noon today and should be close to 20 C this afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Why are some street lights purple in Vancouver? Here's what the city says
While driving, cycling or walking through downtown Vancouver at night, some have noticed a purple glow coming from street lights.
-
Contraband with institutional value of more than $220,000 seized from B.C. prison
Thousands of dollars' worth of contraband was seized from a B.C. prison over the weekend, Correctional Service Canada says.
-
'The worst that it has ever been': Concern mounting as severe drought conditions persist in parts of B.C.
On B.C.'s Sunshine Coast, home to about 20,000 residents, drought conditions have caused water levels to drop so low an emergency operations centre has been activated.
Regina
-
Here's what's causing unplanned power outages in Regina
Regina and its immediate surrounding area has experienced more than 150 unplanned outages so far in 2022. The reasons for unplanned outages in the Queen City are a complicated issue, according to SaskPower.
-
Credit card surcharge change comes into effect for Canadian businesses
Canadian businesses are able to pass on a new credit card surcharge to their customers starting today, although it remains to be seen how many merchants decide to adopt the new fee.
-
Regina woman convicted of embezzling millions of dollars granted appeal, new trial ordered
A Regina woman who was convicted in 2019 for embezzling millions of dollars has been granted her appeal and a new trial has been ordered.