Sunny and warm end to September

Sunny skies and above seasonal temperatures are in the forecast for the final day of September and the first day of October.

Environment Canada has lifted the frost advisory for the capital after a cold overnight. The temperature dipped to 2.2 C early Friday morning.

The forecast calls for a sunny Friday with a high of 18 C.

Clear tonight with a low of plus 4 C.

Mainly sunny to start Saturday, with clouds rolling in in the afternoon. High 18 C.

Sunny skies will continue on Sunday with a high of 14 C, while Monday will be sunny and a high of 16 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 16 C and a low of 6 C.